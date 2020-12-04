Killeen District 2 Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King will be hosting a community update on her district over Zoom next week.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and residents can join the meeting at this link:
The meeting ID is 791 2341 3119 and the password is sUYb6G.
Nash-King will have some guest speakers during the Zoom update.
Kent Cagle, the city manager of Killeen, Antonio McDaniels, a commander with the Killeen Police Department, and Randy Pearson, a Killeen Fire Department training officer, will all be speaking during the meeting.
