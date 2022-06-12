The pandemic forced many into solitude. While personal and business life is closer to normal after two years of pandemic practices, many people experience their social skills being a little rusty.
Yet, experts such as Diane Watt, master professional and counselor in training at Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen, have relatively easy tips to improve social skills. One of them is to realize social interactions may be awkward initially. Yet, this feeling shouldn’t hinder anyone from getting back to socializing and connecting with others.
“This discomfort typically cannot be avoided, and moving through rather than around the unease is ideal,” said Watt. “Awkward conversation is usually better than no conversation at all.”
Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co., a holistic outpatient multi-disciplinary group practice of services such as counseling, yoga, meditation, nutrition wellness and massage bodywork, is located at 3300 E Central Texas Expy in Killeen.
Watt also suggested aiming “to move through the discomfort, which takes time.”
Listening techniques can help make the transition easier – and turn anyone into a well-received conversational partner.
One part of becoming a better listener is to focus on non-verbal communication and emotional cues.
“Doing so is a form of emotional intelligence, which is theorized to be more powerful than intellectual aptitude,” Watt said. “For instance, non-verbal or emotional cues can help one direct conversation. An example of this would be an interaction during which Person #1 starts discussing his or her job with Person #2. In reaction, Person #2 begins to fidget and look at distant objects. If Person #1 notices the behavior of Person #2, he or she would become aware Person #2 is not interested in the subject matter and wishes to change the topic. Being emotionally aware is a key component to increased social skills.”
While being an intelligent and attentive listener may sound easy, it’s a talent not many people have without paying attention to it.
“Listening is an under-rated talent and not particularly well-practiced in modern society,” Watt said. “Lack of listening skills partially results from the number of items vying for our attention.”
Excellent listening skills can even give you a critical advantage in the business world.
“In fact, because attention is so limited, organizations are now teaching employees to manage their thoughts and awareness as opposed to managing their time,” Watt said. “Listening is simply paying attention and is important because it is in short supply.”
Yet, people don’t need to take professionally-led further education to become better listeners.
“The old adage is true: listening can be improved by paying attention to someone with the intent of summarizing what the other party says,” Watt said.
Watt explained this idea with a simple example. Considering the talker says a statement such as “My son went to his friend’s house and spent hours talking to his friend’s mom, and I’m upset.” The listener could show his awareness by repeating the statement: “So it bothers you when your son spends a lot of time talking to other moms.”
While the technique is simple, it’s also very effective.
“Another listening method involves reflecting the emotion and deeper meaning of a message,” Watt said.
Considering the talker says a statement such as “My son went to his friend’s house and spent hours talking to his friend’s mom, and I’m upset.” The listener could acknowledge the person’s feelings with a response such as: “I can see why this is upsetting and why you seem disheartened. You have always tried to have an open, communicative relationship with your kids because being a mom who is present is important to you.”
In the end, the old saying “to be a good speaker, it is important to be a good listener first” is true. And excellent listening skills are a great way to overcome rusty social skills after the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.