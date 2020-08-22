After hearing that their 50th anniversary plans had been canceled due to the coronavirus, friends of retired Sgt. 1st Class Ron Waters and his wife Effie knew they had to still celebrate.
Gayle Davis, one of their longtime friends, came up with the idea of doing a drive-by celebration in front of their residence in the 3300 block of Westrim Drive in Killeen.
“We wanted to celebrate 50 years; 50 years is a milestone,” Davis said. “We love Effie and Ron, they’re great people, and this is the safest way to say ‘We love you.’”
The Waters family had booked the main ballroom at Fort Hood’s Club Hood and had all the necessary decorations nearly six months ago, but the coronavirus forced a cancelation.
Effie Waters said she and her husband were sad when they found out the big celebration had to be canceled.
“I said, ‘Well, we’ll just be grateful that we’re here for our 50th year,’” she said about her outlook after the cancelation.
After some convincing from Davis, LuCile Wray and Jacqueline Mercer, Effie Waters decided it would be OK to do the drive-by celebration, which occurred Saturday evening.
“It meant a lot to us, because my husband is a Vietnam vet, and he’s in remission — he had cancer — and he went through chemo about two years ago,” Effie Waters said. “And so this was just very important for us to be able to celebrate, because we just didn’t know a couple years ago if he was even going to be here. But God is good, and here we are today.”
Ron Waters, who served at Fort Hood for one year after a tour in Vietnam, said he currently is cancer-free.
“This was an excellent thing; there were a lot of surprises to it,” he said of the drive-by celebration. “A lot of work went into it, but it was all happy. We do things happy; if we can’t do them happy, we don’t want to do them at all. We thank God for everything that he’s done for us.”
The couple married on Aug. 17, 1970.
Wray, one of the “committee members” of the drive-by celebration, said the group of friends have known each other since the 1970s when they were congregants of Fort Hood’s 19th Street Chapel.
“We still stay in touch,” Wray said of the group of friends. “We still go to each other’s anniversaries and birthday parties.”
She explained why the longtime married couple means so much to her.
“They are the epitome of what a happy couple should be,” she said, adding that they are “role models for so many.”
Wray described them as caring, giving and loving.
Prior to leaving out from their meeting spot, longtime friend Roosevelt Huggins said the celebration was significant to he and his wife Charmaine who have been married for 54 years.
“It’s just to show that we support and understand that after 50 years of marriage between two individuals, it has to be the word L-O-V-E that spells G-O-D, God’s love,” he said.
Advice for 50 years
Effie Waters said young people ask her frequently how they have been together for so long.
“I say to them all the time, ‘It’s never going to be an easy road; you’re going to run into some bumps along the way,’” she said. “But you just keep going.”
Her advice for couples is to always respect each other, be able to compromise, be able to agree to disagree and never go to bed mad.
Ron Waters said he would add that God planned for man to have someone to be with him and that a man and a woman combine to make one.
“There’s no room for 50-50,” he said. “It’s got to be 100-100.”
