Editor’s Note: Killeen resident Ernest Wilkerson and his wife, Angenet, talked recently about a pair of life-threatening ordeals that tested their faith and cemented their love for each other in this two-part series. Read the second half of the story in Tuesday’s Killeen Daily Herald. In Part 2 of this series, the Wilkersons talk more about Ernest’s struggle to survive, his various hospital and rehab center stays, eventual release, and his ongoing recovery, as well as how their spiritual beliefs continue to sustain them through difficult times.
Ernest Wilkerson never has to worry about forgetting his wedding anniversary, since Dec. 12 is also his birthday.
Not only that, it is that same date that the retired U.S. Army and National Guard staff sergeant was in the hospital, fighting for his life after suffering critical injuries in a horrific car accident involving an 18-wheeler that also left one of his daughters seriously injured.
“That was a hard time,” Wilkerson’s wife, Angenet, said earlier this month, sitting on a sofa at the couple’s home in Killeen. “It was our fifth wedding anniversary (in 1998), and he was going to surprise me. We lived in Huntsville at the time, and he’s taking our two daughters, who were three and five, to Beaumont to stay with my sister and her family.
“He was going to take them to Beaumont, then come back to Huntsville to get me for a getaway weekend.
“He never came home.”
Wilkerson suffered a broken hip socket, cracked pelvis, lacerated liver, shattered femur (thigh bone), and lost a significant amount of blood. It was touch-and-go for a while, but he recovered and by 2000, the couple decided to move back to Killeen.
Angenet graduated from Killeen High School and Ernest came here with the Army from North Carolina. They met following a church service at the military post’s 19th Street Chapel after she heard him give a moving Father’s Day testimony.
“He was talking about how God puts people in your life when you’re away from home who are like family,” Angenet said. “He said, ‘I want to thank God for Mike Leeda.’
“He pointed at Mike, who was ushering. Mike’s wife was sitting behind me, so I turned around and said, ‘Who’s that?’ She said it was somebody in Mike’s unit.
“I said, ‘I want to meet him.’”
Fast-forward to December 2020, when the country and the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angenet was working for the Killeen school district then and Ernest was working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. But with schools closed because of the pandemic and the prison system under lockdown, they were keeping busy with community volunteering, including working at the local Food Care Center and also starting the Bell County-area COVID-19 Community Task Force.
Then around Thanksgiving, Angenethad gotten sick.
“We were going out to feed the homeless — we were with an organization — and I wasn’t feeling well,” Angenet said. “I came home, and that Saturday I went and got tested, and I had COVID.
“I had it (and) he had it. But I was getting better and he was getting worse. I remember him sitting in this chair and he was sweating, and having these chills, and he had a little cough he couldn’t get rid of. That was on a Thursday, and Friday morning, I woke up and he was sitting in a chair, and he had taken his covers off and was watching TV. He said, ‘I think I want some breakfast,’ which made me really happy because he hadn’t been eating.
“Next thing I know, he comes out and he says, ‘I’ve got to go to the hospital.’”
Ernest remembers when he made that decision to go to the emergency room.
“When I was getting dressed, I leaned over on the bed, and I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “It was like having a plastic bag over your head. I couldn’t breathe at all. I was in a daze. It took everything I had to get me into that building when we got to Scott and White.”
Angenet remembers having to watch her husband get out of the car and slowly make his way into the hospital, as no visitors were allowed then.
She never imagined what would come next.
“I thought they were going to do a breathing treatment on him and then he’d come back out,” she said. “I went to Starbucks and I came back, sat in the car, playing on my phone, and it rang. It was his phone (calling) but it wasn’t him; it was the doctor.
“He said, ‘He’s in serious condition. Renal failure. Acute respiratory distress syndrome.’ And they were going to have to do an emergency intubation.
“I said, ‘What?’
“Then the doctor gave Ernest the phone, and he said (in a whisper), ‘Baby, I got to stay,’” she said, her voice choking with emotion at the memory. “I had to come home by myself. It was the scariest time. You watch on the news about all the people who are dying, you know?”
That was Dec. 11th.
Angenet did not see him again until Jan. 4, and Ernest did not come back home until June 4, 2021.
With his lungs full of fluid and suffering pneumonia, Wilkerson was put on a respirator and heavily sedated. Doctors were basically working every day just to keep him alive.
Then, he started developing life-threatening blood clots. One clot that would not respond to treatment led to severe gangrene in his left foot, and doctors were forced to amputate his leg below the knee.
“When he was in the COVID ICU, he developed the blood clots in his right arm; in his groin area; in his leg.
“His foot turned purple. Dry gangrene set in, and then wet gangrene. When I saw him, the foot had blistered up, and January 6th they did the surgery … and they took the tube out of his mouth and did the trach(eotomy).
It was not until the end of January that a mostly comatose Wilkerson began to come around.
“When they moved him from the COVID ICU to the medical ICU, that’s when I was able to go in and see him,” Angenet said. “I would go in there — I visited every day — and his eyes might come open, but he was not there.
“It was very scary.
“I was on this spiritual rollercoaster. I wanted to have faith, and part of believing is trusting, and trusting is letting go and letting God.
“I remember, it was a Friday after the surgery. I was at work, and I felt God saying, ‘I need to know if you’re going to be OK, if I take him. I know you’re going to praise me if I let him stay but are you going to praise me if I take him home.’
“I had to say, ‘God, yes, because you know what’s best, I’m going to praise you regardless. I’m going to have peace in my heart.’
“I feel like that was a test.
“On the 13th of January, I walked in, and the doctors said, ‘We’ve done all that we can.’ That palliative doctor had come in; the chaplain had come in.
“I got upset. I said, ‘That’s all? You’re telling me you’re done? OK, that’s fine, because now Jehovah-Rapha, God the healer, is going to come in and he’s going to deliver him.’
“And I’ll tell you, I saw death. I saw a dark shadow in that room. I called my sister and I said, ‘I need you to pray like you’ve never prayed before.’ I was on the speaker phone, and I just laid the phone down and I put my hands on Ernest and we both started praying.
“I was thinking, ‘This could be the last night.’ I got in the car and I prayed in that parking lot. I said, ‘God, please don’t do this, but if you have to, help me.’”
