The Municipal Court building in downtown Killeen now sports the name of Raul Villaronga, a former councilman and mayor of Killeen, who passed away last year.
Fellow former mayor and current city councilman Jose Segarra said there is one thing Villaronga will always be remembered for.
“The one thing that stands out, that he will always be remembered for, is being a servant,” Segarra said. “(He was) a servant to this community, a servant to the country, a servant to our youths. He loved our youths, I can tell you that.”
Villaronga, a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, was the first person of Puerto Rican descent to become mayor in the state of Texas when he did so in 1992. After three terms as mayor, Villaronga served as associate municipal judge from 1998 to 2003.
He is a retired colonel from the Army and a Vietnam War veteran. He died March 20, 2021.
Among the many things Villaronga is credited with, he created a college fund and awarded hundreds of scholarships to local youth in the community, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during the dedication ceremony. Villaronga’s college scholarships start at $50 to $100, eventually increasing to more than two dozen scholarships at $1,000 each.
“When Mrs. Janell Ford mentioned his reach in our area, his footprint is truly endless and will live on in those students as well as their families,” Nash-King said.
He also helped create the Youth Advisory Committee in Killeen.
“This name up there — and literally — is something and someone that we will literally look up to ... and say, ‘What does that name mean here at this courthouse? What does Raul Villaronga mean?’” Segarra said, referring to the facade of the building that has his name in large block lettering. “It means he was a servant, community leader trying to set an example for all of us.”
Also speaking on behalf of Villaronga, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said whenever the former mayor would say something he thought needed done in the community, it “was worth taking to heart.”
“When you look at the legacy that he left behind, we’re all so much better for it,” Buckley said.
Buckley continued by saying why people like Villaronga should be remembered.
“As we move forward, I think one of the most important things that when leaders before us have gone on, I think it’s important to remember them in name and honor them, but to also remember how they went about doing their business,” Buckley said, pointing to the name on the building.
Before speaking, AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia presented Villaronga’s widow, Julia, with a bouquet of flowers.
“We want to say that everything Mr. Villaronga has done is written in stone, and now it’s written on our building,” she said, directly addressing Julia. “We are proud of him, we are proud of your family, we’re proud of the work that he has done and his work and sacrifice has not gone unnoticed.”
Carrillo-Tapia is the director of District 17 for League of United Latin American Citizens in Texas, which includes all local branches.
Following remarks, Nash-King assisted Julia Villaronga in cutting a ribbon to commemorate the occasion.
