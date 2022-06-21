Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
A burglary by forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:48 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Duval Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
An arrest for a criminal warrant was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday in the area of Newton Drive and Willow Springs.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday in the area of Avenue B and Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, unlawfully carrying weapon was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North First Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bodily injury was reported at 2:36 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for theft of a firearm was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Patricia Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Agency assistance was reported at 12:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
A burglary was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
General information was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
A theft, criminal trespassing was reported at 4:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 6:22 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Martha Street.
An assault of a family member, family violence was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Benjamin Circle.
An arrest for injury to a child, assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
An accident was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A parking violation was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 1:26 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault by threat was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for warrant on assault, family violence was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for warrant on retaliation was reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
An accident was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Resisting arrest, search or transport, emergency medical detention was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Cruelty to animal was reported at 6:03 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:01 a.m. in the intersection of Highway Avenue and Georgetown Road.
A theft was reported at 11:53 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A parking violation was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
An agency assist arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
A theft was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 800 block North First Street.
An attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday, no location listed.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, warrants for speeding in a school zone, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Publishing, threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
An agency assist arrest, bond forfeiture for DWI was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:37 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of White Moon Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of White Oak Lane.
A theft was reported at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for child endangerment was reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of White Moon Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hetherly Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
