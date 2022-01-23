Amid laughter and the crack of drinks being opened, over 300 children and parents attended the tenth annual Killeen-Cove Youth Sports Association’s award ceremony.
From its humble beginnings in 2009, the organization has grown to include roughly 237 youth, ranging from the ages of 4 to 12, as well as 57 volunteers, according to executive director Dale Seitter.
Seitter, who is a retired Army 1st Sgt., said the organization is critical to teaching fundamental lessons to participating youth.”
“Athletics is a start that builds habits for life. We teach kids about discipline, teamwork and organization,” Seitter said. “We also teach them to give back to their community.”
This year, the organization raised over $150,000 in donations, sponsorships and private funding, he said. The community’s generosity has allowed Chief’s players to travel out of state, including to Orlando, Florida where they vied for the national Amateur Athletic Union championship.
Eugene “Bubba” Pickens, 11, said that the trip to Florida was an incredible learning experience.
“This year, I learned that in football, you don’t just need speed and strength, you need brotherhood as well,” he said.
Jordan Pearce, Picken’s father, said that this year has been stressful but exhilarating.
“You’ve got to invest in your kids,” Pearce said.
Next year, Pearce plans to grow the number of children he has sponsored in the organization to six.
Additionally, the banquet offered a place of honor for “alumni” students — children that aged out into high school and beyond, many of which are now “all-district” players.
Not every alumni continues playing football or cheers; Byron Hale, 17, is now a snare drummer for his high school.
“I want to show the kids that football can bring us back together,” Hale said.
Members of the Killeen City Council were also present at the event. Council members Ken Wilkerson, Nina Cobb and Mellisa Brown, as well as Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King could be seen at the banquet.
Mayor Jose Segarra was also present, and had the following to say about the organization.
“They do a lot, they instill not just the sportsman aspect, but the values that contribute to our community,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We’re just happy and thankful for all the volunteers that make this happen.”
