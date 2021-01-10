Due to freezing precipitation and hazardous road conditions, Killeen ISD has made the decision to cancel all classes and close district buildings on Monday, according to a news release.
“Students will not be required to engage in learning tomorrow, this includes virtual and face-to-face learners,” KISD Spokesperson Taina Maya said in the release. “Extracurricular activities and district meetings will also be canceled on Monday.”
All regular activities will resume Tuesday. A final decision regarding a make-up day will be communicated at a later date.
Copperas Cove ISD also announced the decision to cancel school on Monday. "We expect school to resume on its regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 12," Superintendent Joseph Burns said in a news release.
Texas A & M - Central Texas also announced they will open at 10 a.m., according to spokesperson Karen Close.
Opening of City of Killeen offices will be delayed two hours, according to a city news release. Further adjustments may be made as weather necessitates.
The Killeen Animal Shelter will open for adoptions at 11 a.m., and the Family Recreation Center will open at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.