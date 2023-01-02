After several days off for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, students attending school in Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD are scheduled to return to classes this week.
“Staff return (on Tuesday),” according to KISD’s website. “Students return to school (on Wednesday).
The schedule is the same in Cove, where staff returns on Tuesday and students follow on Wednesday, according to that district’s website.
Both districts closed on Dec. 19 for the winter break.
The next scheduled holiday for KISD and Cove ISD is Jan. 16 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
