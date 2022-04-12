Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Charisse Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal trespass reported at noon Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Mountainview Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 3:17 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Theft reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Redondo Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 10:09 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the area of 12th Street and Harbour Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking fixture, landscape reported at 4:02 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Yucca Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 7:22 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Arrest for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, running a stop sign and expired registration reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Court.
Arrest for speeding in a school zone reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
Runaway reported at 5:13 p.m.. Monday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, open container reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Runaway reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
Runaway return reported at 9:18 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Found property reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
General information reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Arrest for possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of College Street.
Accident reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West C Avenue
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
