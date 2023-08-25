Purple Star

Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove received Purple Star designation this year, making it the 10th campus in Copperas Cove to do so. Eight campuses joined the list that now stands at 27 in Killeen ISD.

 Courtesy Photo

Eight Killeen ISD schools and one Copperas Cove ISD school recently earned Purple Star designation, officials with both districts announced this week.

The Purple Star Campus Designation, a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through Senate Bill 1557, recognizes Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families, Killeen ISD officials said.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

(2) comments

Somerandomperson

And here I thought it was Purple Hearts awarded to the teachers from surviving attacks from students in those two “fine” school districts.

Report Add Reply
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Mate, that's referred to the "Broken Pencil" Award if suffered in the classroom AKA battlefield, if suffered in the hallway, it's called the "Bronze Ballpoint".

Report Add Reply

