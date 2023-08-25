Eight Killeen ISD schools and one Copperas Cove ISD school recently earned Purple Star designation, officials with both districts announced this week.
The Purple Star Campus Designation, a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through Senate Bill 1557, recognizes Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families, Killeen ISD officials said.
Newly added to Killeen ISD’s list were Montague Village Elementary School, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, Timber Ridge Elementary School, Cedar Valley Elementary School, Reeces Creek Elementary School, Iduma Elementary School, Nolanville Elementary School, Willow Springs Elementary School and Pathways Academic Campus — which had its designation renewed.
The new Purple Star campuses moved the total number of Purple Star campuses to 27. The designation is a two-year distinction.
In Copperas Cove ISD, Crossroads High School received the designation this year, joining nine others in the district to receive it.
“We are incredibly thankful for the recognition of the hard work our staff and students at Crossroads High School have put in to making every student who enters Copperas Cove ISD feel welcome and affording them all an opportunity to thrive,” CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said. “We greatly appreciate what our military-connected families do for our country and are thankful we can help them along their journey. We look forward to the opportunity to continue walking alongside our military-connected families for years to come and hope they continue to thrive in the classroom and in life after their time in Copperas Cove ISD and thank the Texas Education Agency for its recognition of our efforts with this designation.”
