Killeen and Copperas Cove high schoolers improved in several categories on their end-of-course STAAR scores, according to results released by the Texas Education Agency.
High school students are tested on five subjects: Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II and U.S. History.
This year, the test was redesigned to “better align with classroom instruction, which necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022 to 2023,” the TEA said in a news release on June 30, when the latest scores were released.
Here is a look at how local students fared on the end-of-course exams.
Killeen ISD
Across the board, Killeen ISD in spring 2023 made strides and improved in most of the categories for each class when compared to the scores from spring 2022.
This year, for Algebra I, the district improved its “Did Not Meet” from 33% in 2022 to 25% in 2023. It also experienced increases in “Approaches” and “Meets” from 67% to 75% and 36% to 37%, respectively. Killeen ISD had a slight decrease in grade-level mastery of algebra with 16% being reported as “Masters” in 2023, down from 20% in 2022.
In Biology, the district decreased its “Did Not Meet” rate from 19% in 2022 to 11% in 2023. Improvements were made in “Approaches” (81% to 89%) and “Meets” (50% to 55%). The mastery of biology stayed consistent at 16%, where it was in 2022.
For English I, Killeen ISD students improved, posting lower “Did Not Meet” scores, dropping from 38% in 2022 to 29% in 2023. The district also improved in all other categories. “Approaches” improved from 62% to 71%. “Meets” improved from 45% to 50%. Finally, “Masters” went up from 6% in 2022 to 10% in 2023.
Students in English II did not perform as well as English I in Killeen ISD. The district lowered its “Did Not Meet” from 29% to 27% and raised its “Approaches” from 71% to 73%. However, the percentage of “Meets” in English II dropped from 55% in 2022 to 52% in 2023. “Masters” stayed the same in 2023 as 2022, with a rating of 5%.
In U.S. History, Killeen students also passed at a higher rate. The district dropped its “Did Not Meet” rate from 9% to 4%. It also improved its “Approaches” rate from 91% to 96%. The district maintained at 72% who fell in the “Meets” category. The district reported a smaller mastery of the subject, with 38% recording “Masters” scores compared with 42% who did so in 2022.
Copperas Cove ISD
Copperas Cove ISD also showed noticeable improvement in most of the categories for each class when compared with this time a year ago.
This year, for Algebra I, Cove ISD improved its “Did Not Meet” from 38% in 2022 to 22% in 2023. It also experienced increases in “Approaches” and “Meets” from 62% to 78% and 29% to 35%, respectively.
Copperas Cove ISD had a slight decrease in grade-level mastery of algebra with 12% being reported as “Masters” in 2023, down from 16% in 2022.
In Biology, the district decreased its “Did Not Meet” rate from 18% in 2022 to 10% in 2023. Improvements were made in “Approaches” (82% to 90%) and “Masters” (17% to 18%). Copperas Cove, however, decreased from 54% to 53% for “Meets.”
For English I, Copperas Cove ISD students improved, posting lower “Did Not Meet” scores, dropping from 36% in 2022 to 22% in 2023. The district also improved in all other categories. “Approaches” improved from 64% to 78%. “Meets” improved from 48% to 59%. Finally, “Masters” went up from 7% in 2022 to 15% in 2023.
Students in English II seemed to perform just as well as they did in English I for Copperas Cove ISD. The district lowered its “Did Not Meet” from 33% to 21% and raised its “Approaches” from 67% to 79%. Copperas Cove students also improved their “Meets” rate in English II from 53% in 2022 to 59% in 2023 and its “Masters” rate from 5% to 8%.
In U.S. History, Copperas Cove students also passed at a higher rate. The district dropped its “Did Not Meet” rate from 8% to 4%. It also improved its “Approaches” rate from 92% to 96%. The district decreased from 77% to 73% in the “Meets” category. The district also reported a smaller mastery of the subject, with 38% recording “Masters” scores compared with 52% who did so in 2022.
Overall, Killeen and Cove scores were comparable to the state averages.
TEA officials said in the news release that the statewide results show that overall, schools are recovering academically following multiple COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.
Texas graduation requirements stipulate that students must obtain scores that are approaching their grade level score or higher in order to graduate, according to TEA.
“I appreciate the dedication and skill of Texas educators as they work to meet the needs of their students every day,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “STAAR is designed to provide parents and teachers with a clear understanding of how well students learned this year’s academic material and whether they are prepared for the next grade level and for life after graduation.”
(1) comment
What does "comparable with other schools" mean? Is KISD still performing below the state average?
Why is the story limited to high school scores?
Where are the middle school and elementary scores? Are they out yet or is this blurb about "improved performance" a ploy to hide lagging test scores at middle school and elementary level?
