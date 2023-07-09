Standardized Testing

S.C. Lee Junior High School student James Steele, 13, does homework Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, during a tutoring session at the school in Copperas Cove. The after-school tutoring sessions also help students prepare for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.

 Herald | File

Killeen and Copperas Cove high schoolers improved in several categories on their end-of-course STAAR scores, according to results released by the Texas Education Agency.

High school students are tested on five subjects: Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II and U.S. History.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

MAJAG89

What does "comparable with other schools" mean? Is KISD still performing below the state average?

Why is the story limited to high school scores?

Where are the middle school and elementary scores? Are they out yet or is this blurb about "improved performance" a ploy to hide lagging test scores at middle school and elementary level?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.