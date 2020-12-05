The Killeen City Council, Copperas Cove City Council and the Copperas Cove ISD board of trustees will all be busy Tuesday evening, with meetings scheduled for all three entities.
In Killeen, the council will hear about a new multifamily development project near the intersection of South W.S. Young and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The development, which appears to be an apartment complex in artist’s renderings, would have 16 three-story buildings with a total of 368 dwellings, according to the presentation attached to the agenda.
The property would encompass 22.54 acres of land.
The public is invited to a forum at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, to discuss the project.
The council will also discuss and consider the potential appointment of James Dubinski as Killeen’s fire chief during a workshop following the regular meeting.
City Manager Kent Cagle selected Dubinski as the successor for Brian Brank, who retired in July.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove City Council will meet for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On the agenda is consideration and possible action on the annexation of 1.09 miles of Lutheran Church Road that extends past the western city limits.
That portion of road is currently maintained by Coryell County.
During a July 27 meeting, the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court voted to request the city annex the portion of the road.
If the annexation is approved, the city would take over maintenance responsibility.
The special meeting begins at 5 p.m. Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings can be watched on Spectrum Channel 10. They are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
