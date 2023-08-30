Killeen Creators, a local art and activities group, on Saturday will be partnering with Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization, and muralist Perry Draper to add some art to Killeen asphalt.
The group decided to host an “Asphalt Art Initiative” where they will be completing creations on two crosswalks in the downtown area.
These are the first two crosswalk pieces that the group is planning to do and they plan to do more in the future.
“We’ll have tents and water to help with the heat, and music and coffee to keep our energy up,” according to Kristin Wright, founder of Killeen Creators.
The event, open to volunteers, will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at 320 East Ave. D. Both crosswalks are near that address.
According to the group, experience is not needed and all are welcome to participate. They recommend wearing clothing that can get paint on it.
“Between the various Asphalt Art projects and several more murals this year, and an upcoming Hearts of Killeen sculpture series, we are transforming Killeen with community art by local artists.” Wright told the Herald Wednesday.
The next set of murals and projects will be unveiled at a Killeen Creator’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration, that will take place on Nov. 4. The event will have food, music, art pieces and more to offer the Killeen community.
For more information on the upcoming event and Killeen Creators future downtown Killeen creations, visit the group’s Facebook page at Killeen Creators.
