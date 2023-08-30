Street Art.jpg

The Killeen Creators, Downtown Revitalization Commitee, muralist Perry Draper and people in the area will be hosting a Asphalt Art Initiative event on Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo

Killeen Creators, a local art and activities group, on Saturday will be partnering with Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization, and muralist Perry Draper to add some art to Killeen asphalt.

The group decided to host an “Asphalt Art Initiative” where they will be completing creations on two crosswalks in the downtown area.

