Killeen Creators, a nonprofit community club, hosted an “open studio” event on Friday.
For the open studio, the group could do arts and crafts and finish any project they started on the weeks prior. Attendees from all different ages came along to beat the heat and expand more on their creative sides. Every week, Killeen Creators hosts these events, which are open to the public. Friday’s event was held at the Killeen Creators building at 701 N. 10th St.
The group gets most of their materials and items from the community. Their No. 1 rule they like to go by is not wasting anything that can be used or transformed into something beautiful, according to the directors at the event.
“Our philosophy really is about you can always create with what you got, where you’re at,” said founder of the group, Kristin Wright.
Killeen Creators started in 2020 in response to the food desert in north Killeen. The H-E-B had just closed in the area along with other food facilities leaving no sizeable grocery stores in the downtown area. Wright and her friend decided to build community gardens in the area. This allowed the community to learn how to grow and eat their own food that was free of charge. With these ideas the group hopes to become a leader in urban agriculture and promote more sustainable communities, mentally and economically.
The group now maintains four community gardens, and another one at an elementary school.
“We really try to have a no barrier entry point, that’s why we don’t have gates around the garden.” Wright said on Friday. “There’s no fees to get the food, it’s free.”
The club does not only do art projects but they host teen and tween talks, healing circle events, sewing classes, mosaic lessons, along with providing safe support groups for adults ages 18 and up who were abused in their youth.
Killeen Creators is hoping to get more volunteers in the future as well as new members and sponsors who can help the group continue to provide resources and classes for free to the Killeen community.
To look at a calender of August events go to killeencreators.org, and to become a sponsor go to the website and click on ‘Donate’.
