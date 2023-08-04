Killeen Creators3.JPG

Killeen Creators directors and the community painted and did arts and crafts to calm down their minds from the heat on Friday.

Killeen Creators, a nonprofit community club, hosted an “open studio” event on Friday.

For the open studio, the group could do arts and crafts and finish any project they started on the weeks prior. Attendees from all different ages came along to beat the heat and expand more on their creative sides. Every week, Killeen Creators hosts these events, which are open to the public. Friday’s event was held at the Killeen Creators building at 701 N. 10th St.

Killeen Creators2.JPG

Killeen Creators is a non-profit community club that has five gardens in the community that they care for. The clubs main building is in 10th Street.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

