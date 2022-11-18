There has been an increase in violent and property crime incidents reported from the Killeen Police Department in 2022.
According to September KPD crime summary reports, homicides in the city have increased 40% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2022. KPD reported 10 criminal homicides from Jan. 1, 2021, through September 2021; and 14 homicides in the same time frame this year.
The KPD September report — the most recent report available — also shows an increase in burglaries from 340 in the first nine months of 2021 to 770 in the same time this year. That’s an increase of 126%.
Residential burglaries went from 210 to 299 and non-residential burglaries have gone from 120 to 471 in those time frames. Motor vehicle thefts are up 111% from 234 year-to-date in September 2021 to 494 year-to-date in September 2022.
In other crime categories, rape was down nearly 8% in that time frame and robbery was down nearly 2%, according to the KPD report. Theft is up about 62%, with over 1,460 cases from Jan. 1 through September this year. Last year, theft cases were at 903 in the same time frame.
Calls for service are also up 3.5% in the first nine months of the year: 119,289 this year compared to 115,232 last year.
The Herald reached out with questions on the crime statistics to KPD, but police did not answer them.
