There has been an increase in violent and property crime incidents reported from the Killeen Police Department in 2022.

According to September KPD crime summary reports, homicides in the city have increased 40% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2022. KPD reported 10 criminal homicides from Jan. 1, 2021, through September 2021; and 14 homicides in the same time frame this year.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Danger, danger, danger is stalking all of you folks who chose to live in KILLeen or got stuck in the KILLzone AKA KILLeen.

...

...

Felons, murderers, rapists, robbers, thieves, and child molesters roam the streets, alleyways, churches, stores, and schools of KILLeen.

...

...

Pedophiles lurk and Leer at your precious children.

...

...

Your overlords spend your tax dollars for their family vacations, Ala KISD and SCHLECHTY under overlord Patterson!!!!

...

...

Felonies aren't only being committed in KILLeen's streets, but it's city hall, too!

...

,,,

[thumbdown][tongue_smile][sneaky][sleep][scared][ohmy]

