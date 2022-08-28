The Killeen Police Department published its 2021 Annual Report in June and included references to a reduction in crime from 2020 to 2021. Statements made in the report included “30% drop in murders,” “6% reduction in violent crimes,” and “39% decrease in robberies.”
There was also a graph displayed that was designed to show a drop in crime from 2000 to 2021.
However, what was missing in the 24-page report were crime statistics — the actual numbers that were used to make those statements. In KPD’s 2020 Annual Report, the department did provide the number of homicides, robberies and other crimes that happened in Killeen that year.
KPD did not answer the question from the Herald on why the stats were left out of the most recent annual report; however, police did provide the numbers to the Herald after a request from the newspaper.
The Herald also reached out to police departments in Harker Heights and Copperas Cove for this report.
Following a request for information, the police department provided some crime statistics for consideration. The figures KPD provided are divided into two groups as designated by the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program as violent crime and property crime.
Killeen’s 2021 violent crime figures for homicide were 18; rape, 86; robbery, 93; and aggravated assault, 745. Property crime figures for burglary (residential) were 291; non-residential, 184; motor vehicle theft, 493; and theft/larceny, 1,199.
Killeen’s 2020 report shows violent crime numbers for homicide were 26; rape, 100; robbery, 157; and assault, 2,864. Property crime figures for burglary, 655; larceny, 1,870; and motor vehicle thefts, 442. The report compared these two totals from the previous year.
Statistics for 2022 are available each month on KPD’s website under the heading “Department Transparency-Crime Statistics.” The most recent monthly report, May 2022, is posted and shows year-to-date statistics like homicide, 11; rape, 30; robbery, 34; aggravated assault, 276; burglary, 601; motor vehicle theft, 364; and theft/larceny, 888.
According to the report for May, total homicides are up from four in 2021 to 11; rape is down from 43 last year to 30 this year, robbery last year totaled 41 while this year shows only 34; and aggravated assaults are down some from 295 last year to 276, so far this year.
However, property crime has jumped significantly, according to the statistic.
From January through May this year, motor vehicle thefts totaled 364 compared to 157 during the same time frame last year, according to KPD’s May report. Burglaries are also way up: 601 cases from January to May this year compared to 218 during the same time frame in 2021.
The city of Harker Heights provides some crime statistics inside the 304-page Budget Book for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
The numbers for the period from Oct. 1 2020, to September 2021 are homicides, 4; burglaries, 46; and larcenies, 281. For the previous fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019 to September 2020, murder, 5; burglaries, 67; and larcenies, 298.
Additional information regarding performance measures for the police department are available in this report.
Harker Heights Police Department does report its crime statistics to the FBI and reports can be created from those figures to create reports which capture crime data. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports website, Harker Heights in 2020 recorded the following statistics for violent crime: homicide, 4; rape, 12; robbery, 14; and aggravated assault, 25. Statistics for property crime: Arson, 440; burglary, 64; larceny, 317; and motor vehicle theft, 55.
Heights officials said the police department does not produce an annual report like Killeen, Copperas Cove and many other police departments do. Officials did not explain why Harker Heights Police Department does not produce an annual report.
In Copperas Cove, the 2021 Annual Report provided on the police department’s website is detailed. Available from the home page of its website, the report includes crime statistics reported by classification of offense, comparisons by year, a 10-year average with percentages and a column for “usual range” of incidents.
Classifications are much more detailed and additional information is available on subsequent pages. Violent crime descriptions as well as graphs showing comparisons on statistics by month are also included.
According to Copperas Cove Police Department’s 2021 Annual Report, the city had zero homicides that year, down from five in 2020. Aggravated assaults went from 124 in 2020 to almost half at 75 in 2021. In property crime statistics, burglary numbers went down from 110 in 2020 to 105 in 2021, Larceny was down from 549 in 2020 to 488 in 2021. Motor vehicle theft was down slightly from 41 in 2020 to 31 in 2021. Arson crimes went from 1 in 2020 to 10 in 2021.
According to the FBI’s website, the Uniform Crime Reporting Program generates statistics for use in law enforcement. It also provides information for students of criminal justice, researchers, the media and the public.
However, agencies participate voluntarily and submit their crime data either through a state UCR program or directly to the FBI’s UCR Program.
