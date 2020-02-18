For those who are considering becoming a neighborhood crime watch captain or already established as one, there is a training class available Wednesday.
Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming along with the Killeen Police Department will host the free class at the Killeen Community Center today from 6 to 8 p.m.
The training is open to the public.
