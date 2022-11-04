Total solar eclipse

Killeen is in the "path of totality" during the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, meaning residents and visitors will have a front-row seat to the celestial event that will plunge a 124-mile-wide section of the country into night-like darkness for more than four minutes.

 City of Killeen

Killeen and Central Texas College officials have begun a countdown to the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse that puts the city in the path of totality.

“The city of Killeen is partnering with Central Texas College to host watch parties and viewing events for the next solar eclipse,” according to a city news release. “The two entities will hold a press conference on Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m., at CTC’s Mayborn Science Theater and Planetarium — the only planetarium within a 170-mile radius of Killeen.”

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.