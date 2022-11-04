Killeen and Central Texas College officials have begun a countdown to the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse that puts the city in the path of totality.
“The city of Killeen is partnering with Central Texas College to host watch parties and viewing events for the next solar eclipse,” according to a city news release. “The two entities will hold a press conference on Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m., at CTC’s Mayborn Science Theater and Planetarium — the only planetarium within a 170-mile radius of Killeen.”
Residents who plan to host viewing events on the city’s website may access entry forms at killeentexas.gov/eclipse and killeeneclipse.us. Officials, in the news release, said they expect Killeen to become a tourist destination for the eclipse.
“Killeen has more than three dozen hotels for those traveling from out of town for the Solar Eclipse 2024, and there are already tourist bookings for this event,” the release said.
According to space.com, Central Texas is in the path of totality in a 124-mile-wide “swatch of land stretching from Mexico to Canada” that will momentarily leave that area in night-like darkness.
“The Great North American Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 will occur on (Monday), April 8, 2024, starting in Mazatlan, Mexico, at 10:51 a.m., local time,” the website shows. “It’ll move northeast across the continent, all the way through Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, where the eclipse will begin at 4:07 p.m. local time.”
The “best show” will happen over Killeen — “when the moon fully covers the sun and the sky goes dark,” according to space.com. “Totality during the 2024 eclipse will last up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds at its maximum duration, which will occur over Central Texas around roughly 1:30 p.m. local time.”
More precisely, city officials said, totality is expected to happen at 1:36.
“Texas is one of only 13 states that will be in the middle of the eclipse’s narrow path,” according to the news release. “Speakers for the Nov. 17 press conference will include Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, city of Killeen officials, the planetarium director, and astronomer Warren Hart, from Central Texas College.”
An eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon and sun align, causing one to cast a shadow onto the other.
“A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth, causing its shadow to move across the Earth’s surface — from places within that shadow, the sun will appear to darken,” according to space.com. “A total solar eclipse is when the moon is just the right distance away from the Earth that it blocks the entirety of the sun.”
In 2017, the U.S. experienced its first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years, with 88 percent of adults in the country viewing the show, space.com reports. Total eclipses happen about every 18 months, but a “specific location will only experience a total solar eclipse roughly every 375 years.”
Following the 2024 event that’s 521 days away, the next total solar eclipse won’t happen until 2045.
Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater can be reached at 254-526-1768 and at www.starsatnight.org/.
