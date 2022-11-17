CTC news conference1

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King speaks during a news conference at Central Texas College on Thursday about the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse that puts the city in the path of totality.

 Ricky Green | Herald

NASA representatives are expected to view from here the April 2024 total solar eclipse during which Killeen will be in the path of totality, officials said during a news conference at the Mayborn Science Theater on Thursday.

“This is a rare event,” Central Texas College astronomer Warren Hart said. “On average, they say for either a total solar eclipse or what’s called an annular ... either one of them is a little over 340 years in between when those happen.”

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

WARNING, for anyone planning to visit KILLeen, Murders, property crimes, sexual assaults, robberies, and physical attacks are increasing daily.

...

...

Visitors might desire to avail themselves of "constitutional carry", armed personal bodyguards, or EXTRA police presence.

...

...

Unless you're inclined to be a statistic.

...

...

[sad][rolleyes][whistling][huh]

