NASA representatives are expected to view from here the April 2024 total solar eclipse during which Killeen will be in the path of totality, officials said during a news conference at the Mayborn Science Theater on Thursday.
“This is a rare event,” Central Texas College astronomer Warren Hart said. “On average, they say for either a total solar eclipse or what’s called an annular ... either one of them is a little over 340 years in between when those happen.”
The Mayborn Science Theater is at Central Texas College.
“The annular one is where the moon is far away from us and when it passes in front of the sun, it leaves a ring of light from the sun all the way around it,” Hart said. “Then, we go to the actual annular by itself, and that is 223 years. Finally, the total solar eclipse, on any point on Earth, on average is 375 years.”
According to space.com, Central Texas is in the path of totality in a 124-mile-wide “swatch of land stretching from Mexico to Canada” that will momentarily leave that area in night-like darkness.
“The Great North American Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 will occur on (Monday), April 8, 2024, starting in Mazatlan, Mexico, at 10:51 a.m., local time,” the website shows. “It’ll move northeast across the continent, all the way through Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, where the eclipse will begin at 4:07 p.m. local time.”
The “best show” will happen over Killeen — “when the moon fully covers the sun and the sky goes dark,” according to space.com. “Totality during the 2024 eclipse will last up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds at its maximum duration, which will occur over Central Texas around roughly 1:30 p.m. local time.”
More precisely, city officials said, totality is expected to happen at 1:36.
“Our previous total solar eclipse that occurred here ... was over 517 years ago,” Hart said. “We’re overdue about 147 years.”
An eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon and sun align, causing one to cast a shadow onto the other.
“A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth, causing its shadow to move across the Earth’s surface — from places within that shadow, the sun will appear to darken,” according to space.com. “A total solar eclipse is when the moon is just the right distance away from the Earth that it blocks the entirety of the sun.”
Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus said the event “should be a fine affair,” and city spokeswoman Janell Ford said Killeen is “pulling out all the stops for this.”
“Our city will have a chance to witness four minutes and 16 seconds of a celestial phenomenon,” she said. “The last total solar eclipse was in 2017. Killeen was not in the direct path but this time, we are.”
Kathryn Winston, planetarium director at the Mayborn Science Theatre, said the facility will be open the weekend before the total solar eclipse.
“We will provide shows in our 360 dome you are sitting in,” she said. “We are going to be having NASA representatives actually in house speaking to audiences throughout the weekend. We’ll also offer options to watch the solar eclipse in prime locations.”
Residents and visitors are encouraged to view the total solar eclipse from the city’s 23 parks, said Heather Buller, Killeen’s assistant director of recreation services.
“Many of these parks are actually being renovated currently at the tune of $4.7 million,” she said. “We will be hosting ... events throughout the year as well as the week leading up to the solar eclipse. We ask the community to join us in hosting their own watch parties.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King called the April 2024 event “breathtaking.”
“The rarity of something like this occurring and being visible from the city of Killeen, of all places, is not not be taken for granted,” she said. “Nearly 70 cities in our state of Texas will bear witness to the path of totality, and the Killeen residents and visitors will experience one of the longest durations of the total eclipse.”
In 2017, the U.S. experienced its first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years, with 88 percent of adults in the country viewing the show, space.com reports.
Total eclipses happen about every 18 months, but a “specific location will only experience a total solar eclipse roughly every 375 years.”
“Based on the 2017 solar eclipse, we expect hundreds of thousands of visitors across the Central Texas area to come in,” said Matt Irvine, director of the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Killeen has about 2,500 hotel rooms across 40 hotels, and there’s one more hotel that will be competed by that time as well. We do expect full occupancy.”
Following the 2024 event, the next total solar eclipse won’t happen until 2045. Residents who plan to host viewing events on the city’s website may access entry forms at killeentexas.gov/eclipse and killeeneclipse.us.
