An alleged “cult” church in Killeen that was raided by the FBI Thursday is connected to churches in three other states accused of taking soldiers’ GI Bill money and misleading the government.
Law enforcement officials confirmed Thursday the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, 1013 Massey St., in north Killeen was raided by the FBI Thursday morning.
In an email Thursday, FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said the FBI was “executing court authorized law enforcement activity today (Thursday) in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas.”
Portillo could not provide additional information about Thursday’s event.
Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen church refer to it as a “cult” with a habit of recruiting Fort Hood soldiers.
According to 2020 correspondence from the nonprofit Veterans Education Success to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Oversight and Accountability department, Assembly of Prayer church in Killeen is part of a larger group of House of Prayer Christian Churches with Bible seminary locations in Tacoma, Washington; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Hephzibah, Georgia; and Hinesville, Georgia.
According to the Augusta Chronicle, three churches in Georgia — two outside Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart — were “raided” by the FBI Thursday morning. Hephzibah and Hinesville are located outside Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart, respectively.
Veterans Education Success, an organization that provides free legal assistance to veterans and military-connected students in higher education, relayed complaints to the VA in 2020 from more than a dozen former members of Georgia House of Prayer Christian Church locations.
“Almost all were veterans, and they allege that House of Prayer Christian Church (HOPCC) deceives VA during inspections and targets veterans in order to access GI Bill funding, VA disability compensation, and VA home loans,” the nonprofit’s complaint states.
The veterans organization asked the VA to investigate the churches, and, if found to be in violation, to disapprove House of Prayer Christian churches of future GI Bill funding.
The nonprofit states church members felt pressured into paying their disability compensation to the church as “tithes.” Also, members told the nonprofit they kept students “enrolled perpetually” without providing an actual education, sometimes swapping class time for washing church leaders’ cars, recruiting students, or providing free labor.
Recruiting, students told the nonprofit, was called “soul-winning.”
“Five days a week, individuals are paired up and sent out to recruit new members on or around military bases,” the complaint states.
Former seminary students also allegedly told the nonprofit they were instructed to lie to the VA during inspections.
Read the nonprofit's letter in full here: https://bit.ly/3OHGgOv.
A request to Fort Hood for comment Thursday had yet to be returned as of Monday evening.
The Assembly of Prayer Christian Church pastor in Killeen has refused to speak about the investigation.
I wonder when they will go after the other? A lot of these churches are reported and the higher the number of churches around a base is a big sign u have many cult and scam churches. I’m just happy the fbi has stepped up to take down one, when our own police dept and city leaders turn a blind eye to these types of predators.
Man as a blk man I'm embarrassed, everyone of these churches are ran by blk ministers, I looked them all up and they are literally blk ran...this gives us another blk eye my gawd...some of us trying to do right out here and others messing it up for us SMFH
