Killeen police respond to two fatal shootings in city last week
Killeen police responded to two fatal shootings — one a murder-suicide — bringing the count of criminal homicides in the city for 2021 to three.
On Sunday, police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a business in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Anthony Newton, 25, was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:03 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
On Wednesday, Killeen police arrested an unnamed suspect in connection to the deadly shooting.
“The suspect in this incident is currently in the Killeen City Jail,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release, adding that the suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Police have not given an update.
Around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, police went to the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive after receiving a 911 call in reference to a shooting.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a woman and man were involved in a domestic disturbance when the man produced a handgun and shot his wife. The man was in the garage when officers arrived and then shot himself, taking his own life, police said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the woman, 34-year-old Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, dead at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday and the man, 40-year-old Archie Andrew Mitchell, dead at 2:14 a.m.
Area school district buildings damaged
Winter Storm Uri caused damage at over 50 Killeen ISD buildings, according to the Herald’s analysis, with the first damage report coming in on Feb.14, five days before the district informed the public of problems.
Plumbers, contractors, and water remediation crews have started making repairs over the past week, but it is unclear how much it will cost the district to get the buildings up to par. In-person and virtual school remained closed through Wednesday as KISD worked to clean up the sites.
Three campuses — Skipcha Elementary, Audie Murphy Middle School, and Palo Alto Middle School — sustained damage significant enough to be unable to reopen this week.
In Copperas Cove, which did not delay the return of school, six of 11 buildings suffered damage, including the Copperas Cove Junior High School, Martin Walker Elementary, House Creek Elementary, Williams/Ledger Elementary, Copperas Cove High School and Clements/Parsons Elementary.
Killeen council pulls discussion items from agenda; meeting short
Tuesday’s Killeen Council meeting, which should have had a relatively full agenda, in fact lasted only 20 minutes, with over a third of originally scheduled items pulled from discussion.
As the 5 p.m. meeting got underway, Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming made a motion to pull all discussion items — nine in total — plus the public hearing from the agenda, which the council approved unanimously.
This left only the consent agenda items, which were then approved unanimously. A request for a future agenda item, regarding the mayor usurping his authority, was also not discussed.
Mayor Jose Segarra said the items were pulled because 72 hours notice is required between when an item is discussed and when it was voted on.
Since many of the items pulled from the agenda were discussed at Monday’s council workshop, voting on them at Tuesday’s meeting apparently would not have been allowed.
‘Brave Rifles’ soldiers awarded for taking down gunman on Fort Hood
Four soldiers were honored Tuesday for their actions in taking down a gunman at Fort Hood on Feb. 6.
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” troopers disregarded their own safety and leapt into action when a former soldier visiting the regimental area allegedly opened fire with a handgun, subduing the shooter and taking away the weapon until military police could arrive on scene.
The soldiers were awarded the Army Commendation Medal by the regiment’s commander, Col. Kevin Bradley. They are 2nd Lt. Hayden Lewis, with the regiment’s Longknife Squadron; Staff Sgt. Luis Liendo, Longknife Squadron; Spc. Hayden Allen, Regimental Engineer Squadron; and Spc. Anthony Marinelli, Regimental Engineer Squadron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.