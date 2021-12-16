Jonathan Hildner, the apparent sole Democratic candidate for State House District 54, will celebrate the opening of a campaign office in downtown Killeen with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.
Hildner is looking to unseat two-term incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at 205 N. Gray St. in Killeen.
