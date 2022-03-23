Jonathan Hildner.jpg

A Killeen Democrat running for state office has begun hosting “table talks” at his downtown Killeen campaign office. The sessions, started by Jonathan Hildner, who is running in November’s general election against State House District 54 incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, cover a variety of topics and began Tuesday.

The table talks will be conducted every Tuesday and Thursday for the next few weeks.

Tuesday’s topic was on mental health, and today’s topic is about the economy.

Future scheduled table talks are as follows:

March 29: Legal/decriminalization

March 31: Criminal justice

April 5 and 7: Infrastructure

April 12 and 14: Veterans

April 19 and 21: Education

Tuesday talks begin at 9:30 a.m., and Thursday talks begin at 6 p.m. at Hildner’s campaign office, 205 N. Gray St., Killeen.

ProudToBePoisonFree
ProudToBePoisonFree

Brad Buckley will be getting my vote, Communist demoncrats have already done enough damage to our city, state and nation.

Report Add Reply

