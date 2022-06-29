Denny’s, which opened decades ago in Killeen, was temporarily closed on Wednesday for repairs, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door.
Residents on social media reported that the 24-hour diner — known for breakfast, lunch items and more — closed sometime Tuesday, It opened in Killeen in the 1970s.
The Killeen Denny’s online ordering is also unavailable according to the Denny’s website.
The Herald has reached out to Denny’s media relations for more information.
