A new distribution center in Killeen joined the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and it sealed the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
The Harrington distribution center, which has been open since September, is located in the Killeen Business Park. It serves as a supply hub for its branch locations in Dallas, El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Gonzales, Louisiana, according to Dave Burnett, the company’s vice president of supply chain operations.
“Central Texas is a great location for us because of its proximity to the other locations that we’ve got in Texas that we’re servicing,” Burnett said.
Harrington in Killeen has a staff of six employees but will likely add more in early 2023, Burnett said. Job postings will be listed on the company’s website (www.hipco.com) and LinkedIn.
Harrington is based in Chino, California, and operates in process solutions. It distributes products that help the flow of chemicals, according to Dave Abercrombie, the company’s CEO.
“We supply the piping that makes the chemicals flow,” Abercrombie said. “We got tanks out there, we sell pumps that connect to the tanks, we’ve got filtration. So it’s all those process components for high purity and corrosive applications."
John Michalek, Harrington’s vice president of the Western Region, said the investment in Central Texas speaks volumes to economic stability.
“This facility kind of represents how much we believe in the economy here in Texas (and) the economy here in Killeen,” Michalek said. “And we believe what we’re doing is going to pay off immensely in the future.”
Approximately two dozen people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President Scott Connell said he hopes Harrington can help the city attract new industry to Killeen.
“Having this investment here is great on itself that you’re here, but it also means that you’re a big part of our support group to be able to attract new industry and development to this part of the country,” Connell said.
Connell said Harrington’s arrival to Killeen helps the city.
“We know we’re in a great place because you’ve chosen us; that means a great deal to us,” he said. “(It’s) another good housekeeping seal of approval for Killeen.”
Prior to cutting the ribbon, Burnett took the visitors on a brief tour of the company’s Killeen facility. According to Burnett, the property has about 12 acres of space with room to expand. The total square footage of the buildings on the property is approximately 81,000 square feet.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the buildings on the property were built in 2006. The property has housed various companies, including Z Systems Corporation, a defense contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.