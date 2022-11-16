A new distribution center in Killeen joined the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and it sealed the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Harrington distribution center, which has been open since September, is located in the Killeen Business Park. It serves as a supply hub for its branch locations in Dallas, El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Gonzales, Louisiana, according to Dave Burnett, the company’s vice president of supply chain operations.

