Shyness, anxiousness and fear of separation from their parents are normal childhood emotions. It is the natural way of a child’s body to prepare itself and deal with stressful situations.
“Anxiety and fear are common to all human beings and is a part of normal child development,” said Dr. Kenyatta Jones, child and adult psychiatrist at the AdventHealth Behavioral Health Center in Killeen.
But when children experience these emotions to an extent that symptoms are deliberating, they can be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.
“The disorder signals a pathology that is characterized by severe symptoms of fear and worry leading deterioration in quality of social and occupational performances,” he said.
According to statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, about one-third of adolescents ages 13 to 18 experience an anxiety disorder.
But the disorder can start earlier than puberty.
“Millions of children are affected with a statically prevalence as high as 20% in the general population,” Jones said. “In other words, as many as one in five children may suffer from the disorder.”
And the numbers are rising. According to the 2018 Children’s Mental Health Report, there is a increased recognition of pediatric anxiety by health care providers, including a 17% increase in anxiety disorder diagnosis over the past 10 years.
Although the disorder is common, it also often overlooked and remains untreated.
“With anxiety disorders a lot of times being overlooked resulting in a lot misdiagnosis and underdiagnosis, today anxiety disorders are still the most common mental illness found affecting the pediatric population,” Jones said.
According to numbers of the 2018 Children’s Mental Health Report, as little as 1% of youth with anxiety seek treatment in the year symptoms begin.
Oftentimes, this is the result of symptoms and emotions not taken seriously. Anxiety disorders can also come in different forms, which may make it hard for parents and caregivers to detect the severeness of the condition.
Common forms include specific phobia concerning objects or situations including animals, needles or loud noises, panic disorder, separation anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Others suffer from a generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorders with an excessive fear about future attacks or panic attacks.
“(Social phobia is) characterized … with a persistent fear of one or more social situations in which a person is exposed to unfamiliar persons or scrutiny by others,” Jones said.
Reasons and causes of anxiety in children are plentiful, including underlying endocrine or cardiac conditions.
“Anxiety disorders can be multifactorial including being associated with genes, family dynamics and modeling,” Jones said.
Some cases arise spontaneous and can result as a reaction to outside factors like peer pressure, identity problems or parental pressure for performance.
“Television and social media have become the largest precipitator of anxiety in children by suggesting that all children should look, dress, have, feel, and perform in particular way,” said Jones.
To detect pediatric anxiety early on, parents and care givers should look out for warning signs like avoidance of social or family events, skipping school or cutting classes.
To avoid places and people that may make them feel uncomfortable or rejected, many patients isolate themselves in their rooms.
Children and adolescent may avoid starting or completing assignments and tasking in fear of failure or incompetence.
While anxiety disorders can also be worrisome for parents and caregivers, it is important to remain calm.
“If the parent feels that child may have excessive worry or fear it is recommended that they see their pediatrician … first to rule out any underlying medical conditions,” Jones said. “Always consider external substances that could provoke restlessness and uneasy feelings such as energy drinks, coffee, drugs and other prescription medication like psychostimulants used to treat ADHD.”
Depending on the reasons of the anxiety disorder and the severity of the condition, treatment approaches can differ.
“It is always a good recommendation to seek professional guidance from a counselor or mental health provider that specializes in treatment of anxiety disorders,” Jones said. “Usually therapist will meet with children and adolescent as a family or individually to talk and act out different things or situations with different techniques such as CBT to help resolve anxious thoughts.”
In addition to therapy sessions, treatments can also include medications to help speed up or reduced severe symptoms of anxiety.
While anxiety is usually treatable and extreme cases preventable with the right treatment, it is important to address the issue in adequate time and form. Untreated, anxiety disorder can “cause excessive stress, degrading children self-esteem and confidence, destroying children and adolescent’s quality of life, performance, and interactions,” Jones said.
According to the medical expert, severe cases can even develop into more serious and chronic disorders such as depression, bipolar personality disorders, psychosis or schizophrenia.
