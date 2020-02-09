1. Yes. It should also be open when temps are above freezing but weather is bad.

2. Yes. The city should add locations, possibly through churches or other groups.

3. No. The center’s operation is fine as it is; few people take advantage of it.

4. No. It costs money to open and staff the center. Put it to use in other areas.

5. Unsure. It seems like a good idea, but it may not be practical or cost-effective.

Vote

View Results