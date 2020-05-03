Whether you run for fun, to stay fit or to lose weight, cardiovascular training is an important part of any workout regimen and a way to better overall health.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the American Heart Association recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. What that might sound like a lot, averages out to 30 minutes, five days a week.
While you don’t have to do all 30 minutes in a single daily session, every adult should focus on getting some cardio in on a daily basis.
“Ideally, 30 minutes every day of the week is beneficial,” said Killeen Dr. Jonathan Mock, an interventional cardiologist at AdventHealth-Central Texas.
However, your workout doesn’t have to include brutal sprints or long-distance runs if running is simply not for you. A brisk walk, dancing or water aerobics are examples of moderate intensity, that can help you hit your daily cardio goal while having fun.
If working out hasn’t been on your agenda, a consultation with a physician is advised.
“There are situations where we limit how much cardiac conditioning a person does,” Mock said. “These include patients with prior heart attacks or other cardiovascular conditions. I would recommend visiting with your physician if you have a prior history of cardiac disease.”
While a workout plan does help you stay fit and healthy, the amount of cardio depends on each person, their overall health and their physical goals. If your goal is to tone up and build muscle, too much cardio can hinder the effects of strength training. Sticking to a recommended guideline of approximately 30 minutes of cardio, three to four times a week, allows muscle maintenance and strength gains.
For those who simply want to shred a few pounds, Mock recommended to stay active and watch what you eat.
“Simple steps you can take to lose weight and improve overall health is to walk and limit your caloric intake,” he said. “However, you should always talk to your doctor before making any major changes to you diet or exercise routine.”
Contrary to popular belief, weight training can also be beneficial to lose weight effectively. Although cardio burns more calories, muscle mass burns more calories at rest. A combination of both is key to long-lasting results and a healthier life.
But physical activity doesn’t only get you in great shape, it also improves your mental health. Researchers at Yale and Oxford discovered in a recent study, that regular workouts increase overall mood: People who stay physically active tend to be happier.
While cardio exercises like running, biking of hiking can be perfectly performed outside in nature, it is important to follow a few safety rules to stay healthy — especially with rising temperatures.
“When doing any activity outside, be sure to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration,” Mock said. “Also, avoid doing outside activities during intense heat of day.”
An early morning or evening walk or run might be the safest alternative for the hot Texas summer ahead.
