Drivers should use caution at all times, but more so this busy holiday season as Killeen road crews are out working to maintain city streets.

On Monday, crews were placing orange cones to re-route traffic away from Old FM 440 to Stan Schueleter Loop or Elms Road. Traffic was snarled for a brief period on both streets as early morning commuters made their way down alternate routes.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

