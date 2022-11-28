Drivers should use caution at all times, but more so this busy holiday season as Killeen road crews are out working to maintain city streets.
On Monday, crews were placing orange cones to re-route traffic away from Old FM 440 to Stan Schueleter Loop or Elms Road. Traffic was snarled for a brief period on both streets as early morning commuters made their way down alternate routes.
Several road projects were announced this month and will continue throughout the next few months. Killeen work crews will be milling and overlaying eight streets in the latest phase of repairs.
According to the news release issued by the city, several streets are affected:
- Twin Creek Drive, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Rancier Avenue (1.5 miles)
- Greenforect Circle, off of Roy Renyolds Drive (about 1,400 feet)
- Old FM 440, between Central Texas Expressway and Stan Schlueter Loop (2.25 miles)
- W.S. Young Drive from Central Texas Expressway to Veterans Memorial Boulevard (1.5 miles)
- Brandy Loop (.3 miles)
- Desert Willow Drive from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor Button Boulevard (.5 miles)
- Elms Road from Windfield Drive to Clear Creek Road (.5 miles)
- Judson Avenue from Deputy Drive to Stan Schlueter Loop (.2 miles)
“During this work, personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work and possible lane and closures may occur,” according to the news release. “There will be a series of traffic-control devices in place and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites. (Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic-control devices.”
On Monday afternoon, city officials said the milling and overlay are complete for Twin Creek Drive and Greenforest Circle, and crews are in the process of that work for Old FM 440.
When will all the work be complete?
“There isn’t a specific timeline we can provide, other than noting that the work on each phase will typically go in the order listed (above), and crews will not begin the next phase until the previous one is finished,” city officials said in response to Herald questions.
