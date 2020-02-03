A mural, new businesses and renovations were some of the activities that happened in downtown Killeen during the past year and city staff confirms more to come in 2020.
The Historic District in downtown Killeen had some upgrades in 2019 including an interactive online story map. It showcases the district’s current businesses, history, vacant properties listings, resident participation opportunities and upcoming events.
Visit bit.ly/Killeendowntownmap to try the map out.
A bit of color was splashed downtown with a historic mural, at 316 N. Gray Street alleyway, completed by local artist, Joe Perez. Another local artist, James Kirk, designed banners that were installed throughout the Historic District. The City of Killeen recently put the banners up throughout the Historic District. The district’s boundaries are North Fourth Street on the west, the north side of East Avenue B to the north and designated sides of North Eighth Street to the east, and Santa Fe Plaza Drive to the south.
The newly established Downtown Coordination Team, according to Deirdre Kirk, the city’s revitalization planner, worked diligently to provide efficient basic services and to complete projects to beautify and increase the atmosphere of the Historic District, which included replanting and maintaining city-owned vegetation.
Another city supported initiative, the North Killeen Revitalization Program — which helps support improvements through redevelopment and development — was utilized by 15 residential and 16 commercial projects in north Killeen.
Along with redevelopment, nine new businesses were established in the Historic District in 2019, according to Kirk.
Some new things are in the works this year, including a farmers market, planned to begin in spring and will be held on Avenue D and Gray Street every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Other developments include:
Four new businesses are anticipated in the Historic District.
The Downtown Killeen Merchants Association is being formalized to include the Historic District and greater downtown.
