Driver license offices in the Killeen area can reopen on May 29 at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, the offices can begin scheduling appointments on Tuesday.
The local offices, as well as other driver license offices in Central and South Texas, will be open by appointment only, according to the release.
“As offices begin their phased reopening, services will be limited to customers with appointments only who are seeking a first-time Texas driver license, a commercial driver license, a learner license or identification card, as well as those who need to take a driving test. These are the only services available at the driver license offices during the initial phases of reopening,” according to the release.
This is part of the three phase plan from the governor to open the offices throughout the entire state.
Services can only be conducted by appointment, and appointments can be made up to six months in advance.
As appointments become available throughout the phased reopening plan, customers will be able to book appointments through DPS’ website at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/.
