A woman driving an SUV with her daughter inside said her vehicle was hit by a U-Haul truck that failed to stop after the accident in north Killeen over the weekend.
Katelynn Dauz-Sleva said in a public Facebook post she was involved in a hit-and-run accident involving a U-Haul truck on Saturday at the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue. Her post indicated that she was driving a late model Jeep Patriot when she was struck by the truck causing severe damage to the front of her vehicle. She said her daughter, who was in the vehicle during the crash, was scared, but was “fine” afterward.
A dashcam video posted by another driver on Facebook Monday appears to show footage of the wreck. The driver who submitted the video was a good distance from the actual intersection at the time of the wreck. The person who posted the video said “clearly the vehicle traveling northbound on 38th had the right of way.”
The Herald reached out to Dauz-Sleva but has received no response.
In a statement from Killeen Police Department, spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said “this crash report is not complete and we do not have any preliminary information at this time. What we can tell you is that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 38th Street in reference to a crash at approximately 12:08 pm (Saturday).”
KPD has offered to update The Herald once the report is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.