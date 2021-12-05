Nasty weather may be on the horizon as Killeen braces for a cold front, driven by winds that may reach up to 35 miles per hour.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said that, while weather has been warmer than normal, the area can still expect a strong chance of thunderstorms, lows averaging in the 40s and “pretty windy” days reaching 20-25 mph.
“The area is a bit behind schedule,” Sanchez said.
According to Sanchez, temperatures have been slightly higher than normal, and Killeen has yet to experience a deep freeze as of yet. However, this also means that the area is due for its usual heavy rain and low temperatures.
Killeen will cool down as a cold front passes through the area on Monday, pushed along by a southerly wind. And while residents may enjoy the warm breeze, wind speeds are expected to gust up to 35 mph near midday, leaving potential for power line failures and flying trash cans.
Moreover, Monday’s breeze is driven by a cold front, which Sanchez says may drop more rural areas to as low as 35 degrees by midnight.
As the week warms up, the area should return to highs in the mid 70s and low 80s by Thursday, though cooler nights will command temperatures in the low 50s.
This trend is expected to continue through the rest of the week, though a second cold front is projected to hit the area around Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures are expected to drop highs as low as 61 degrees.
Residents can expect a gloomy week, though cloud coverage should give way to a sunny, if chilly, weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.