A local Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate the Killeen community by hosting customer appreciation day every Saturday in August. Residents are able to receive free Dunkin’ merchandise and coupons during the event.
Starting Saturday, the Dunkin’ at 2250 Clear Creek Road will host the celebration for all Killeen residents from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release from the company.
To kick off the celebration, Dunkin’ will offer the first 100 guests in line free coffee for a year, via a coupon book, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The booklet is only available on Aug. 6 and no purchase is necessary to receive the booklet.
According to the release, recipients of the free coffee giveaway will receive the coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months redeemable only at the Clear Creek Road location.
The celebration this Saturday and other Saturdays in August will also include Dunkin’-branded merchandise giveaways, a balloon artist and more.
The Dunkin’ on Clear Creek opened in 2019 and was the first Dunkin’ to open in Killeen.
The other Dunkin’ stores in the area, at 1516 S. Fort Hood St. and 529 Knight’s Way in Harker Heights, are not participating in the event.
Each Dunkin’ Donuts is open daily from 3:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant also offers complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and a drive-thru.
