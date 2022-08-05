Dunkin Donuts

The Dunkin' Donuts on 2250 Clear Creek Road is celebrating customer appreciation day every Saturday in August by giving away free merchandise.

A local Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate the Killeen community by hosting customer appreciation day every Saturday in August. Residents are able to receive free Dunkin’ merchandise and coupons during the event.

Starting Saturday, the Dunkin’ at 2250 Clear Creek Road will host the celebration for all Killeen residents from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release from the company.

