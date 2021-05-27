BELTON — There were high school and college classes with projects, deadlines and exams. There was a global pandemic and a historic winter storm.
There was even some high school drama along the way, said Early College High School Senior Class President David Manso, concluding the school’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“If you can survive all of these arduous tasks at your age, with the insane circumstances … what’s stopping you from achieving your goals?”
With loud applause of agreement, the school’s third-ever graduating class of 261 students recessed from arena as high school graduates.
Most of the students earned associate’s degrees concurrently with their diplomas in the partnership program between KISD and Central Texas College.
To form her speech, valedictorian Jenny Stinehour surveyed her classmates to provide broad perspective of what the school means to them. Salutatorian Angel Zavala Custodio urged his peers to let go of any fear holding them back.
Quoting specific students from her class, Stinehour said that Early College High School is a family that gives confidence to reach for the stars, that built success and that encouraged helping others.It’s inspiration, a door to meet friends and a support net.
“To me,” she said, “Early College is what it means when I receive dozens of sincere, heartwarming responses when I ask everyone for their definitions of the school.”
The school’s second-ranked graduate described a senior year no one could have expected. “At times we felt we were holding our breaths, waiting each day to let go of the pressures and worries that flooded our minds,” Custodio said. “Let today be your day.”
Principal Kathleen Burke described a hard-working, resilient group of seniors that achieved much, but she praised them most for their caring attitude. “You have been the most altruistic, creative, caring class ever to go through ECHS. You have set an example of how to live.”
She urged the new graduates to never stop asking if they make a difference, to look after one another and to care for the less fortunate.
“It’s surreal,” Stinehour said as she prepared to process into the arena with her class. “It went fast and I’m ready for the next chapter. I want to encourage my classmates to bring a piece of Early College school spirit with them wherever they go.”
LaQuaje’ Bradley shared a poem she called “A Long Awaited Commencement.”
“I wanted everyone to know that we have overcome struggles and pushed through,” she said. “I wanted to encourage everyone. It’s been a stressful year and we’ve pushed so much. Now we can change the world.”
Student Council President Danica Komlofske gave the welcome, using lyrics from popular songs to describe the class’s four-year journey.
“Remember,” she said, “this is one step in the long journey of changing the world, and I cannot wait to see how you all will do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.