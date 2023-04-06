Easter egg hunt

A young girl carries a bucket of Easter eggs during an egg hunt at the Killeen Athletic Complex on April 14, 2022. The event on Thursday night was canceled because of rain.

 File | Herald

The Easter egg hunt tonight at the Killen Athletic Complex has been canceled because of rainy weather.

“However, those who wish may still grab some goodies while supplies last as the event is now a grab-and-go,” according to a news release. Easter bags full of candy-filled eggs can be picked up beginning at 6:30 tonight at the Family Recreation Center.”

