The city of Killeen will hold an Easter egg hunt from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The hunt will be divided by age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. The hunt also will feature an adaptive field for ages 0 to 25.
Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag.
Admission to the event is free.
