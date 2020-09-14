Killeen EDC to be a major workshop focus

An agreement with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is set to be a key focus for the Killeen City Council at its workshop meeting on Tuesday.
The council will consider the agreement with the Killeen EDC in the amount of $725,054 during the Sept. 22 meeting.
In a presentation at tonight’s meeting, the EDC is expected to highlight recent projects, including the new Boys & Girls Club in downtown Killeen, the National Mounted Warfare Museum, Z Modular, 14 Forward and the proposed research park on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
In 2016, the council voted to trim the budgets for the EDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce by half, reducing their combined funding from $1.5 million annually to about $750,000.
After the citizen’s comments period, the council will also hear the schedule to canvass election results and seat new council members after the Nov. 3 election, among other issues.
Memorandum/resolutions to then be discussed include a bid for UST General Contracting, LLC for a retrofit project at Killeen-Fort Hood regional Airport, as well as several other airport related items. Additional bids include ones for Uniform Cleaning Services and a five-year lease agreement with Konica Minolta for a color copier/printer, as well as others.
No council members replied to an inquiry for comment on the workshop by email as of press time.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall at 101 N. College Street, and is open to the public.
