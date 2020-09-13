One week prior to the Killeen City Council considering another two-year agreement with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, members of the EDC will highlight some of its accomplishments at Tuesday’s workshop.
Some of the projects or businesses that will be highlighted are the new Boys & Girls Club in downtown Killeen, the National Mounted Warfare Museum, Z Modular, 14 Forward and the proposed research park on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
The council will consider the agreement with the EDC in the amount of $725,054 during the Sept. 22 meeting.
In 2016, the council voted to trim the budgets for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and EDC by half, reducing their combined funding from $1.5 million annually to about $750,000.
On Sept. 4, 2018, the council reached a 4-3 consensus to draft a transition plan to strip away the city’s more than $338,000 annual contribution to the chamber and redirect those funds to the EDC, city staff said.
Starting this fiscal year, all money is being directed toward the EDC.
In total, there are five items on Tuesday’s workshop agenda, including a briefing from the Youth Advisory Commission, an update on the Anteres Golf Course project and discussion of the schedule to canvass election results and seat new council members.
Three at-large council seats are up for grabs in November, including two seats guaranteed to be filled by new council members, as Councilman Juan Rivera is term-limited and Councilman Gregory Johnson is running for a justice of the peace seat. Ten candidates are seeking the three at-large seats.
Among the agenda items Tuesday is discussion of items for the Sept. 22 council meeting, which include four improvement projects to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
