Killeen-area voters were greeted with sunshine, a few lines and in one case, a fire, on Election Day Tuesday.
“Election Department staff were alerted at 3:55 p.m. that two vehicles had collided in front” of the polling site at West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road in Killeen, according to a news release from Bell County elections officials. “The accident resulted in one of the two vehicles catching fire. The ensuing emergency response blocked traffic into the voting location.”
By 4:47 p.m., the voting location was back open, officials said.
Many Killeen residents began their day by stopping at polling places like the one at the Killeen Senior Center on Stan Schlueter Loop to cast their votes.
Local residents Jeff and Catherine Hoyle checked in before 8 a.m. to make sure their ballots were submitted on several key primary races.
“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Jeff Hoyle said. He and his wife have lived in Killeen for six years and urge people to take the time to get out and do their civic duty.
“Everyone who votes participates in the running of our city government and the future of our country,” Catherine Hoyle said.
Later on Tuesday evening, about 100 people were in a line that extended out the door at the Killeen Senior Center.
In Harker Heights on Tuesday, about 20 people were in line to vote just before lunchtime at the city’s recreation center.
The line moved slowly but steadily as voters waited patiently for their chance to cast their ballots around 11:30 a.m.
