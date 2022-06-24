BELTON — It might be called a “civil” lawsuit, but it is an adversarial process by nature. However, the litigants in an ongoing Killeen election dispute are not adversaries; they expressed respect for each other’s situations.
“I understand her concerns,” said Killeen City Councilman Ramon Alvarez, who spoke to the Herald during a break in a bench trial on Friday. Alvarez is being sued by Mellisa Brown, who served on the previous council, over the close results of the May 7 municipal election.
“Earlier, we had a conversation about how we can work together in the future,” Alvarez said. “I think both our hearts are in the right place.”
Brown echoed his sentiments when she spoke with the Herald on Friday afternoon.
“We’re really respectful of each other and I understand how this is difficult for him,” she said. “This lawsuit is about flaws in the elections process.”
Rex Davis, the visiting district court judge who will be deciding the Bell County case, will have to consider a day’s worth of testimony from four witnesses as well as hundreds of pages of exhibits from Brown and Waco attorney David G. Tekell, who is representing Alvarez.
The judge said during a prior hearing that he expects to make a decision on the case by June 30.
What’s happened so far?
According to the final election results released on May 16 by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748. Alvarez finished third in the Killeen City Council-at large race, and Brown finished fourth, but only the top three vote-getters get elected.
Brown officially contested the election on May 23 by filing her complaint against Alvarez in the 146th Judicial District Court.
Alvarez was sworn in to the council that same evening.
“I thought the court had to make a decision before the city could complete that process, but I simply walked away from my seat because I wanted to be professional,” Brown said during her testimony on Friday.
She alleged that Bell County election workers were poorly trained and that led to “discrepancies” in the results.
“In the report from Bell County on June 2, there were nearly 400 more absentee voters when compared to the May 16 report,” Brown said, addressing Jeannette Compean, chief deputy of the Bell County Elections Department, during the Friday trial.
“The reason it was off was because I hadn’t finished closing the election,” Compean said. “When I went back to see why it was off, our vendor let me know that I had forgotten to close the election. Once I did that, those voters were in the records. There’s a process of closing an election that I have to do, so eventually I would have been told by the vendor to close the election.”
What happened at the trial?
A reluctant interim county elections administrator was an equally reluctant witness on Friday.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke admitted that he found himself in unfamiliar territory when he was appointed to be the interim elections administrator for the county in November of 2021, on the cusp of a complicated, combined election.
“I was not on the ballot, so I was given the opportunity to lead that department, reluctantly,” Luedeke said. “I’m sure that S.B. 1 had some effects. I did the best I could.”
Senate Bill 1 is the bill that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in September of 2021, which tightened state elections rules.
“There were a lot of changes to the Election Code in S.B. 1,” Luedeke said. “For example, prior to S.B. 1, a person could only vote at a polling location in their precinct. After it was passed, people can vote at any of the 42 voting centers (in Bell County).”
He was one of several election officials who testified on Friday that the results of the election were accurate and that Alvarez won the seat in both the original election results and in the recount that Brown requested and paid for.
“The results are accurate,” Luedeke said. “Regarding the recount, which was performed by the City of Killeen, the county was there as custodians of the ballots. The results were the same even if the number of votes differed by nine votes. Nothing would have changed the results.”
