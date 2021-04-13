The elementary archery team at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Killeen received its first place, state championship trophy this week after winning the state’s elementary 3-D archery competition.
Ten students competed on the team that won state in the school’s first year of having an archery program after only about four months of total practice before the competition, officials said.
Mary Garcia is the coach of the archery team at St. Joseph’s and she explained how she is feeling with her team receiving the state championship trophy, which was awarded Monday at the school.
“I am over the moon excited for these kiddos. You know a lot of people have come up to me and told me congratulations, way to go, and I’m like it wasn’t me … we’re not the ones that were up there shooting. That was the work of these kids,” Garcia said. “I am absolutely ecstatic for their accomplishment in such a short period of time.”
On the team that won state, Amelia Garcia, a fifth grader, finished second overall in the state in the 3-D competition, which involves shooting arrows at targets resembling animals.
“I feel really good because I know that I earned this, and it feels really good knowing that I got all of this from archery,” Amelia Garcia said.
She said that she has been competing in archery for a couple of years now and she explained why she likes archery and the competition.
“I like how it’s like a friendly competition and just doing something that makes me happy,” she said.
Along with the state championship team, many other elementary school and middle school students were also recognized for their accomplishments in archery during the state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.