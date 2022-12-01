Downtown blitz

Killeen employees on Thursday participate in the city's "downtown blitz," a monthly event in which litter and brush is removed in the downtown area.

 City of Killeen image

Killeen employees on Thursday participated in the city’s second event to clean up downtown.

“Dozens of employees ... volunteer their time throughout the day, although the focus is from 8 a.m. — 9 a.m. — to help clean up and beautify historic downtown,” according to a news release.

