Killeen employees on Thursday participated in the city’s second event to clean up downtown.
“Dozens of employees ... volunteer their time throughout the day, although the focus is from 8 a.m. — 9 a.m. — to help clean up and beautify historic downtown,” according to a news release.
Employees from all of the city’s 13 departments collect trash, remove weeds, trim overgrowth, pressure-wash sidewalks, sanitize benches, blow leaves and do light gardening.
“This is normal, paid time for employees who are volunteering to clean up and perform duties outside of their normal tasks for a designated period of the day,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email.
The most recent “downtown blitz” was on Nov. 7, when employees removed 1,980 pounds of litter and brush.
They are “asked to dedicate at least one hour throughout the day, and the Recreation Services Department and Public Works Department have employees helping with the clean-up event all day.”
The event was started by Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization director.
“It’s a chance to show (residents) and downtown businesses the city’s support and dedication to improvement in an area that we all care about,” according to the release.
Other measures taken during the downtown blitz include tagging cars and trailers abandoned in parking lots, Code Enforcement sweeps of downtown and increasing police presence during nighttime hours to limit trespassing.
