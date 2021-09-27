The City of Killeen is encouraging residents to sign up for “code red alerts” during National Preparedness Month.
Code red is an emergency notification system that is used by the city, which residents can access by registering their phone number or email online, or through the Code Red mobile alert app.
A PSA on code red may be found at https://bit.ly/2XUBkQZ, and a PSA on overall preparedness featuring Mayor Jose Segarra may be found on Channel 10 and at https://bit.ly/39Mzq7G.
Finally, residents can visit ready.gov for more information on emergency preparedness.
