Killeen city officials have lifted a boil-water notice for customers in the 1705-1825 Nathan Drive areas, the city announced late Thursday.
According to a release, the boil notice was issued due to a main break. Further investigation found that the main break was actually caused by a contractor boring into the water main. Water crews isolated the main in order to complete repairs. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were collected and test results show that no contamination occurred, according to the city.
