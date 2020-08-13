Killeen-area residents have been seeing temperatures on the rise over the past month as the summer wears on. Along with the hotter temperatures, the rainfall amounts in the area have been scarce.
“The rainfall total for last year in July was .68 inches,” said Anthony Bain, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “This year’s total for July was 1.03 inches so there was a little bit more rainfall than last year.”
The July 2020 total is .35 inches more than last year’s total, and the normal average for the month is 1.93 inches which is a .90 difference in rainfall for July 2020.
“The average temperature for the month of July in 2020 was 87 degrees compared to last year’s 83.4 degrees,” said Bain. “The highest temperature last year for July was 101 degrees and the highest temperature for this year was recorded on July 13 and it was 106 degrees.”
The rainfall total for August so far this year is .2 inches of rain, according to Bain.
“The normal average for August is 2.25 inches,” he said. “Last year we recorded .47 inches which is below the average rainfall amount for August.”
With hot and dry conditions, burn bans are in effect for both Bell and Coryell counties.
The drought conditions for Bell County are still in the moderately dry category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lampasas and Coryell counties are in a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions. Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell were not experiencing any drought-like conditions, while Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Temperatures in August are similar to the temperatures in July.
“The average temperature for August right now is 86,6 degrees so about 87,” Bain said Wednesday. “The highest temperature recorded this month is 101 degrees and last year’s average was 87.3 degrees, and the highest recorded last year for the month of August was 102 degrees.”
Even higher temperatures are in the forecast.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Thursday night will be clear, with a low around 78 and south winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 105 and south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 78 and south winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Saturday: High near 104, Low around 78.
Sunday: High near 102, Low near 77.
Monday: High near 100. Low around 75.
