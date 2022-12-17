The Killeen Exchange Club welcomed students from Killeen Elementary School at their regular lunch meeting Monday. Sixteen fifth-graders entertained Club members and guests with some well-loved holiday songs after lunch.
Local club President Mark Hyde called the meeting to order and welcomed several distinguished guests. The Club presented contributions to several local charity organizations that provide assistance in line with the values of the National Exchange Club.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie accepted on behalf of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic,
“Thank you for your support of the Clinic as we try to bring healthcare to a vulnerable population,” Driver-Moultrie said. She pointed out that the Clinic provides treatment and other services for diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease, thyroid disease and asthma/COPD.
“We offer free flu shots at the Clinic and we also partner with the Salvation Army to provide monthly food distribution events,” Driver-Moultrie said.
Next up was Sharon Allen on behalf of the Meals on Wheels program.
“Right now, I am the only driver,” Allen said. “We are desperate for volunteers.”
Allen explained how the program works in Killeen and said they could benefit greatly if people could make the effort to volunteer just a few hours per week.
“Sometimes, these people don’t see anyone else all day long,” Allen said. “Some of them just need a hot meal and a kind word.”
Hyde then introduced Ken Sorenson with KPLE-TV whose station supports Project Angel Tree and choir programs for children throughout the Killeen Independent School District.
“It has been my pleasure to work with the children of this city and see their enthusiasm at this time of year,” Sorenson said.
According to their website, “The National Exchange Club is a service club. A group of men and women working together to make our communities better places to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities and its national project, the prevention of child abuse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.