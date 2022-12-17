Exchange1.jpg

Fifth-grade choir members from Killeen Elementary School sang several Christmas songs for guests at The Killeen Exchange Club lunch meeting Monday.

The Killeen Exchange Club welcomed students from Killeen Elementary School at their regular lunch meeting Monday. Sixteen fifth-graders entertained Club members and guests with some well-loved holiday songs after lunch.

Local club President Mark Hyde called the meeting to order and welcomed several distinguished guests. The Club presented contributions to several local charity organizations that provide assistance in line with the values of the National Exchange Club.

