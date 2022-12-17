During the course of Monday’s regular meeting of the Killeen Exchange Club, members of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter received a commemorative piece of World War II history — in the form of a letter.
DAV Killeen chapter Commander Lawrence Rivenburg and Adjutant Joseph Vichot, both veterans of more recent service in the military, were on hand to receive a copy of the letter from Brig. Gen. Anothony C. McAuliffe from Headquarters at the 101st Airborne Division to a German Commander during a conflict in Bastogne, France during the second world war. The letter is a part of The Freedom Shrine, a patriotic tribute which captures “the heritage of the past.”
The Freedom Shrine is a collection of historic American documents reproduced and displayed in thousands of locations throughout the United States by The National
Exchange Club, a service organization with 700 clubs and more than 21,000 members throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
Rivenburg, having read Gen. McAuliffe’s letter, shared it with other chapter members and a plan came together to ask for a copy for their local hall on East Avenue E to celebrate the true American spirit of soldiers during this particularly difficult conflict.
A letter, written Dec. 24, 1944 by the Commander of the 101st Airborne Division commended McAuliffe’s troops in the area for their heroic service. Two days earlier, they received a letter from an arrogant German Commander demanding their surrender. Major General McAuliffe fighting spirit was apparent in his words--or word--written in response.
And the 101st Airborne Division proceeded to annihilate the enemy in Bastogne and was considered one of the key battles which would turn the tide of the war effort.
The entire letter will be posted in a place of honor at the DAV Hall at 707 East Avenue E.
