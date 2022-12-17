During the course of Monday’s regular meeting of the Killeen Exchange Club, members of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter received a commemorative piece of World War II history — in the form of a letter.

DAV Killeen chapter Commander Lawrence Rivenburg and Adjutant Joseph Vichot, both veterans of more recent service in the military, were on hand to receive a copy of the letter from Brig. Gen. Anothony C. McAuliffe from Headquarters at the 101st Airborne Division to a German Commander during a conflict in Bastogne, France during the second world war. The letter is a part of The Freedom Shrine, a patriotic tribute which captures “the heritage of the past.”

