Strong weather is expected Friday, but Killeen’s residents shouldn’t be too concerned, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“It looks like most of the stronger weather is going to hit southeast of where you guys are,” Madison Gordon said Thursday.
There is a 100% chance to rain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. And while that may be showers throughout the day, there is a chance that the easterly weather system could develop into a thunderstorm.
Heavy winds, hail and light street flooding hit the area Monday night, forcing thousands of people in the Killeen area to lose power. However, Killeen shouldn’t expect those same conditions on Friday, Gordon said.
“I can’t rule out the possibility of hail, but the worst of it is going to be to the southeast,” she said.
Winds are expected to remain manageable, reaching at most 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service website. In total, Killeen can expect an average of one to two inches of rain from early Friday to Friday night, Gordon said.
Friday is projected to have a high of 65 degrees and a low of around 51. Saturday morning should be brisk at 66 degrees and Saturday night will dip into the high 40s. Temperatures should pick back up on Sunday and into next week as daily highs gradually raise from 72 degrees on Sunday to 77 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.