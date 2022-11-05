The 11th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo featured local artists, vendors and personalities to celebrate both physical and mental health on Saturday.
At noon, attendees could be seen winding their way through more than two dozen tables of vendors that filled up the primary conference room at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. More than 20 vendors offered a variety of products, including hair oils, clothing, jewelry and other services.
Outside the primary conference room, attendees participates in up to six workshops, including lessons in hair braiding, lashing, business assistance and a group discussion regarding alopecia, the autoimmune disease responsible for hair loss in men and women.
At 2 p.m., the expo held a fashion show, and a concert featuring Eric Roberson was held at 8 p.m.
The expo opened its doors at 11 a.m., and officials stated that the event had been attended by approximately 150 people by 1 p.m. Historically, the event has been attended by as many as 1,500 people over a two-day period.
Attendee Mechelle Lindsay said the event was “a bit overwhelming,” but that it had also been a good experience.
“Truth be told, I’m really here because of him,” she said pointing at her son Amahn. “He’s going to study hair and he dragged me along with. But I’ve been able to find some really nice products.”
The expo also featured live music performances and a dance show.
The expo closed at 5 p.m. Saturday, and reopened its doors at 7 p.m. for the evening concert.
This year’s expo was sponsored by SoNatural Veggie & Arts Fests, the City of Killeen Arts Commissions and Killeen Black Art & Film Fest.
As an organization, Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health received $92,245 in grant money from the city of Killeen in August.
Tickets for the event sold for $20 for an all-day pass; $50 for the concept; or $60 for the expo and concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.